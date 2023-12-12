HamberMenu
Santhwanam Public Charitable Trust completes 20 years

December 12, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Santhwanam Public Charitable Trust, Mavelikara, has completed 20 years of its journey. ‘Santhwanolsavam 2023’, a programme organised to mark the occasion was inaugurated by Bishop of Mavelikara Eparchy Joshua Mar Ignathios recently.

In connection with the 20th anniversary celebrations, the trust felicitated Punalur Somarajan who was recently bestowed with the Kerala Sree award by the State government for his social service. Speed cartoonist S. Jitheesh (Jitheesh Ji) and other personalities were honoured at the function.

The trust was the first to start a pain and palliative care unit in the district. It has been providing free food kits at Government District Hospital, Mavelikara, and Community Health Centre Kurathikad for the past several years. It has also been organising awareness campaigns in schools and colleges in the region.

Santhwanam Public Charitable Trust president K. Suresh Kumar presided. Mavelikara municipal chairperson K.V. Sreekumar, Mavelikara Thekkekara grama panchayat president K. Mohankumar, Trust secretary Ramachandran Mullassery, Trust treasurer Suresh Thottathil and others attended the function.

