Santhosh Madhavan is dead

Controversial self-styled Godman Santhosh Madhavan died here on Wednesday.
He was brought to a city hospital on Tuesday night following cardiac ailments. Madhavan passed away around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The body is kept in the mortuary, the hospital authorities said.
Madhavan had undergone imprisonment in a few criminal cases including offences of sexual harassment of minor girls. A native of Idukki, Madhavan had earlier served as priest in a some temples in the State.
