Santhosh Eapen arrested, released on bail

Santhosh Eapen, the managing director of Unitac Builder, was arrested by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate on Tuesday and released on bail the same day.
The arrest was recorded in the case related to the smuggling of dollars worth ₹1.30 crore.
In a remand report, which was filed in the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, the Customs submitted that Mr. Eapen had information that the money he gave as commission for obtaining the contract of the LIFE Mission projects at Wadakancherry, was illegally converted into foreign exchange and smuggled abroad.
Commission paid
Mr. Eapen also admitted that he had given 6% commission to a firm, ISO Monk, which was owned by Sandeep Nair, another accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, for getting confirmation of the contract of the project.
The agency held that Mr. Eapen had admitted that he the knowledge that Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, the former Finance Head of the UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, converted the money and took it abroad. Mr. Eapen also abetted the smuggling activity, it said.
The agency submitted that M. Sivasankar had abetted the awarding of the contracts of LIFE Mission project to Unitac Builders.
While releasing Mr. Eapen on bail, the court asked him not to leave the country. He was asked to provide a bail bond of ₹1 lakh and to present himself before the investigation officer in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath