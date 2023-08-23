Santhanpara village officer issues stop memo on illegal construction

August 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Santhanpara village officer on Wednesday issued a stop memo on the illegal construction of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] area committee office building at Santhanpara in Idukki.

According to Santhanpara village officer Vishnu O.N.S., the stop memo was issued based on a High Court order and a direction from the Idukki District Collector. “The notice was issued to CPI(M) leaders asking to stop the construction works of the building with immediate effect,” said Mr. Vishnu.

According to officials, the CPI(M) violated the High Court order and continued the construction works of its Santhanpara area committee office on Tuesday night. Nearly 20 workers continued the tiling and roofing works of the building till 4 a.m. on Wednesday. “Local residents informed Revenue department officials about the construction works on Tuesday night. However, they did not take any action. The construction works are nearly completed,” said a source.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese said the party will legally approach the court order. “We have not received the court order or the District Collector’s stop memo on the construction works till Wednesday morning. The government has already presented a Land Amendment Bill in the Assembly seeking to regularise constructions in Munnar panchayats. The issues will be solved soon,” said Mr. Varghese.

A recent Right to Information (RTI) document secured by Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary Bijo Mani revealed that the CPI(M) was constructing its area committee office at Santhanpara without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Revenue department.