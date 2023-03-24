Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats to implead in the Arikompan case

March 24, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

A day after the Kerala High Court’s stay on the operation to capture a wild tusker in Idukki, locally called Arikomapan, a joint meeting of Santhanpara and Chinnakanal panchayats here on Friday decided to implead in the case.

District Panchayat vice-president Usha Kumari Mohankumar, Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese and Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby attended the meeting.

Mr. Varghese said that the meeting decided to seek the government’s immediate intervention in the matter. “The animal lovers living in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram are not aware of man-animal conflict issues in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in Idukki,” he said.

“Our demand is to capture the tusker immediately and shift it to a Kraal. The tusker poses a serious threat to human life in these panchayats,” Mr. Varghese added.

The joint meeting also decided to conduct a protest march over the issue. “If the tusker is not captured, we will stage protests, including hartals, in Idukki,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine was held at Kottayam on Friday. It was decided to submit all documents related to Arikompan before the High Court for further hearing on March 29.

Minister assures help

Mr. Saseendran said that the only way to solve the issue was to present the seriousness of the matter before the court. “The Forest department and the government will ensure the protection of people in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats,” Mr Saseendaran.said.

“The government will follow the court’s direction on the Arikompan issue. Two more Kumki (trained elephants) will reach Chinnakkanal on Saturday,” said Mr Saseendran.

Meanwhile, the Forest department is tracking the movements of Arikompan.

“The forest watchers are monitoring the movements of Arikompan. The other Kumki elephants, Kunchu and Surendran, will reach Chinnakanal on Saturday morning. The special team from Wayanad led by chief veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah will reach Munnar soon,” said a forest department official.

Meanwhile, Udumbanchola MLA and former Power Minister M.M. Mani criticised the environmentalist group that approached the court. “The tusker attacked many homes and ration shops. The environmentalists have not yet visited the area and neither provided any financial assistance. Action should be taken if there is a threat to humans. I hope the court will take favourable action over the issue,” Mr. Mani said.