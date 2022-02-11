Sanskrit varsity warns officials for admitting ineligible student

30 students gain admission in violation of rules

KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has decided to issue warning to the directors of its regional centres and heads of various departments responsible for admitting ineligible students to the postgraduate programmes.

The Syndicate has decided to limit the disciplinary action to mere warning, despite the findings that ineligible students were admitted to the postgraduate programmes in the new academic year in clear violation of norms.

M. K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, Calicut University, who is holding additional charge of the Sanskrit University, said here on Saturday that those issued warning included the director of the university’s regional centre at Koyilandy.

Eight students were later expelled as they were admitted to the postgraduate programmes without clearing the qualifying examination. An inquiry was held after reports emerged that nearly 30 ineligible students gained admission in violation of the rules.

The candidates had reportedly failed to clear the final semester undergraduate examination. It was also alleged that a re-examination was held to help them clear the final semester examinations.

M.B. Gopalakrishnan, Registrar, said that warning would be issued to the regional centre directors and heads of departments who had admitted ineligible students. This would be applicable to departments that had cancelled the admission after realising the mistake, he said.

On why he had initially issued a media release rejecting the reports about admitting ineligible students, Dr. Gopalakrishnan said that such a release was issued based on a preliminary inquiry. The lapses were noticed after the Vice Chancellor ordered a further probe that confirmed the admission of ineligible students, he said.

The authorities had initially claimed that students awaiting results of the sixth semester undergraduate examination were permitted to appear for the entrance test for postgraduate programmes. They were allowed as the results of the sixth semester examinations were not published at the time of the notification of the entrance test.