Sanskrit varsity Vice Chancellor and Pro VC to retire on Monday

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) Vice Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat and Pro Vice Chancellor K.S. Ravikumar will retire on November 29.

Dr. Adat has 32 years of teaching experience and 40 books to his credit. He has won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Endowment Award, K. Damodaran Smaraka Puraskaram, Sahodaran Ayyappan Smaraka Puraskaram, and Abu Dhabi Sakthi Award.

Dr. Ravikumar has to his credit 10 books of literary criticism in Malayalam. He has also edited 20 books, and translated two. He was a member of the General Council of Sahitya Akademi (National Academy of Letters) New Delhi, and Advisory Board Member of the National Book Trust for Malayalam language. He has won Fr. Abraham Vadakkel Award, Dr. C.P. Menon Award, Suvarnakairali Award, Prof. Narendra Prasad Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, and Abu Dhabi Sakthi Thayat Award.


