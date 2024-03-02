Sanskrit varsity to launch four-year degree programmes

March 02, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will start four-year undergraduate programmes in the new academic year.

The programmes will be offered in areas that include Sanskrit Vedanata; Sanskrit Vyakarana; Sanskrit Nyaya; Sanskrit Sahithya; Sanskrit General; Malayalam; Hindi; English; History; Philosophy; Social Work; Mohiniyattom; Bharatanatyam; History; Philosophy; Social Work; Mohiniyattom; Music, Fine Arts, Theatre, Sports studies; Arabic, Urudu, Manuscriptology; Ayurveda; Vedic Studies; Translation Studies; Comparative Literature; Geography; Sociology; Psychology, according to an official communication.

The aspirants can opt for either a three-year undergraduate degree or earn a four-year ‘Honors’ degree after completing four years of study. They can also choose ‘honors with research’ degree in programmes that focuses on research. Besides the main campus of the university in Kalady, the four-year programmes will be available at its six regional centres, it said.

The varsity’s move to introduce the four-year programmes had faced hurdles owing to the delay in reconstituting the academic council by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of State universities.

The authorities had informed the Chancellor that the reconstitution of the council was crucial in order to take decisions on the implementation of the four-year undergraduate programmes regulations and curriculum framework. The syllabus and other matters need to be approved by the academic council after active and detailed discussion, they said.

With the government directing the universities to launch the four-year programmes in the academic year 2024-25, the Syndicate of the varsity is learnt to have entrusted the Vice- Chancellor to use his powers as per the rules to approve the regulations and curriculum for the proposed four-year undergraduate programmes.

The university authorities had informed the Chancellor that the government had decided to start the four-year undergraduate programmes in almost all disciplines from the academic year 2024-25 onwards in tune with the National Education Policy 2020.

