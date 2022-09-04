Sanskrit varsity official suspended for alleged misbehaviour
The campus director of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit’s regional centre in Thiruvananthapuram, A.S. Prateesh, has been suspended from service pending inquiry, following a complaint that he allegedly misbehaved with a student of the centre during Onam celebrations.
While refusing to divulge more details in order to to keep the student’s identity confidential, highly placed sources in the university said the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was probing the matter. The ICC report was awaited, following which further steps would be taken, they said and added that there was so far no information about a complaint being made to the police about the alleged incident.
