Sanskrit varsity considering online practical evaluation

Proposals on how to implement the online evaluation have been submitted.

The pandemic situation has prompted the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) to carry out the practical evaluation of its students pursuing various programmes in painting, music and dance online.

The varsity authorities are expected to take a decision soon on the digital assessment of the creative skills of the aspirants. Vice Chancellor P.K. Dharmarajan said that the Departments concerned have submitted proposals on how to implement the online evaluation.

“The Departments are already airing video performances as part of the ongoing online learning mode following the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Each student will be provided a specific time period to come up with a painting or music and dance performance as part of the video assessment. The students will be told to record the video at the time of their performance. The Department of Painting has plans to give five to six days for students to complete their practical sessions.

“They could complete the painting in this period while spending a specific duration on each day. We would not ask them to video record the entire process,” said Saju T. S, Head of the Department.

“This is the first time we would be attempting such an assessment, if the proposal is accepted. It can be done by following the norms considering the difficulties for students in view of the pandemic. We do not think that students would seek the help of others to complete their creative works considering the practical difficulties they will have to face while attempting it,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that the varsity was getting ready for the next round of assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

An evaluation of the ongoing online academic sessions will be held as part of the overall preparations ahead of the expert team visit, he said. The feedback of the faculty members and students on the online education mode will be collected as part of the evaluation, he said.