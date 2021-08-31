Sanskrit University in Kerala gets A+ grade by NAAC

KOCHI

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has won a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.37 out of 4

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) in Kerala has secured A+ grade in the latest assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It won a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.37 out of 4. An official release said that SSUS is the first Sanskrit university in the country to earn the A+ grade as per the revised NAAC accreditation framework. It is also the first State university to achieve the A+ grade as per the revised framework, it said.

The grade has been awarded as a part of the second cycle of accreditation. The five-member NAAC peer team, led by Vice Chancellor of Kavi Kulaguru Kalidasa University Prof. Srinivasa Varakhadi, had visited the university and its regional centres from August 25 to 27.

The team had evaluated the learning, academic and governing activities. The varsity had received A grade in the first NAAC assessment in 2014. The improved CGPA point is expected to provide additional funding from the Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the centrally sponsored scheme aimed at providing strategic funding to higher education institutions across the country, according to the release.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dharmaraj Adat said that the varsity was able to achieve the A+ grading despite the challenges raised by the pandemic. He praised the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, NAAC Coordination Committee, the statutory bodies, the faculty and staff members for the joint effort.