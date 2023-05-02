Sanoo master spends half a day with students at Public Library

May 02, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOCHI

“What do you think is the biggest lesson to be learnt by the present generation?” Critic M.K. Sanoo smiled at the question and responded: “I have not understood this generation very well. But it is important for everyone to empathise with the struggles of the labouring class, the domestic helps, workers, and the like.”

It was May Day and Sanoo master was interacting with some 30 school students participating in a summer camp organised by Ernakulam Public Library. The interaction saw the veteran writer relate stories from Panchatantra and Aesopian fables, talk about democracy with anecdotes and reflect on his life as a teacher besides briefly touching upon the oeuvre of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer.

At the close of one story, he asked what they understood from it, and added after a brief pause: “You would want the king to be one like you, compassionate and ordinary. A strong king will eventually lead to totalitarianism.”

Asked about the speech that inspired him most, he spoke about Aryabhata swamy and how he inspired Sanoo master to read aloud and byheart ‘Mayoora Sandesam’ by Kerala Varma Valiya Koil Thampuran. He also recited a stanza from the poem, much to the wonderment of the listeners. About a memorable experience as a teacher, he said it was when a man went to his house after reading about his 90 th birthday celebration in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actors Mammootty and Mohanlal had taken part. The visitor introduced himself as a scientist in the US and said he was a student of Sanoo master’s some six decades ago. He also said it was Sanoo master’s words on Isaac Newton that inspired him to become a scientist.

The five-day camp has as many as 30 participating students with noted writers, painters, public servants, and scientists interacting with the students.

