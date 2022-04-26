Sankaranarayanan upheld high political values: Speaker

All party meeting commemorate departed leader

An all-party meeting held here on Tuesday commemorated veteran Congress leader K. Sankaranarayanan who passed away on Sunday night.

Inaugurating the meeting, Speaker M.B. Rajesh said that Sankaranarayanan had upheld high political values throughout his life. Mr. Rajesh said Sankaranarayanan had a persona that rose above politics. “His passing has caused a big vacuum in politics and public life,” he said.

The Speaker said that Sankaranarayanan behaved with modesty and humility even when he held such high positions as that of a Governor.

District Congress Committee president A. Thankappan presided over the function. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, welcomed the gathering. Shafi Parambil, MLA; Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president V.T. Balram; KPCC secretaries C. Chandran and K.A. Thulasi; former MP V.S. Vijayaraghavan; former Minister V.C. Kabeer; former MLA K.A. Chandran; leaders of different political parties T.K. Noushad, Kalathil Abdullah, N. Sivarajan, A. Ramaswamy, K.R. Gopinath, T. Sidharthan, B. Rajendran Nair, Kushala Kumaran, John John, and N. Sivarajesh; writer Mundur Sethumadhavan; and Fr. Joseph Chittilappalli spoke.