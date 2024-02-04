GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sankara Kurup foresaw Kerala’s progress, says Chief Minister

February 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup in Kochi on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the memorial for poet G. Sankara Kurup in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Poet G. Sankara Kurup foresaw the progress and cultural development that Kerala would achieve in his poems, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking after inaugurating the memorial that the Kochi Corporation set up for the poet, the Chief Minister said the progress that the State had achieved in public health and education had won worldwide acclaim. The way the State handled the COVID-19 outbreak and overcame the impacts of the 2018 floods had won wide international appreciation. The world is curious to learn how Kerala created a modern society and a knowledge-based economy. The prophetic lines penned by Kurup that a day would dawn when the world would listen to what Kerala speaks have become a reality, Mr. Vijayan said.

Kerala has outgrown its limitations as a small State and achieved a global stature. Malayalam too has grown into a global language. The Loka Kerala Sabha organised by the State government is a major step in that direction. The factors that set Kerala apart from other States, glory and the progress it has achieved have made the State the centre of global attraction. The poet might have foreseen the achievements the State would make when he wrote the famed lines, the Chief Minister said.

Visitors at G Memorial in Kochi.

Visitors at G Memorial in Kochi.

Sankara Kurup was the first recipient of the Jhanpith Award. “When a writer from Kerala wins a national prize for literature, it is Malayalam literature and its culture that are getting honoured and established at the national level. The recognition that Malayalam receives at the national level is the apt reply against the campaign, ‘one nation one language’ which is being propagated by some quarters. The poet has also made significant contributions to the language and culture during his stint as a member of the Rajya Sabha,” he added.

The memorial thus salutes the poet and the Malayalam language, Mr. Vijayan said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function. Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Hibi Eden, MP, T.J. Vinod, MLA, critic M.K. Sanoo, former Mayor C.M. Dinesh Mani, and former Deputy Mayor B. Bhadra, who is also the granddaughter of the poet, Development Standing Committee chairperson P.R. Renish and Cochin Smart Mission Limited chief executive officer Shaji V. Nair attended.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.