Sanjeev Nair appointed Technopark CEO

January 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A former Army officer, he has over two decades of experience in project and operations management,

The Hindu Bureau

Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark

Sanjeev Nair has assumed office as the new Chief Executive Officer of Technopark. He was accorded a welcome on arrival at the campus on Thursday.

A former Army officer, Mr. Nair has over two decades of experience in project and operations management, leading large teams in Information Communication Technology System Operations, Operational Services, Organisational Strategy Innovation, and Strategic Project Management on critical missions.

He has also led the sales and business development department in a cyber Intelligence and Data Analytics solutions based company. As program director at Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDEX) under the Ministry of Defense, he led programmes aimed at promoting innovation and prototype development in the Department of Defence by engaging with R&D institutes, academia, industries and start-ups.

Mr. Nair has an M.Tech in Communication Engineering from IIT Mumbai and Executive Program in Business Management for Armed Forces from Gurgaon MDI. He has also finished a course in Technology, Operations, HR and Strategic Management from Madhya Pradesh Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Army War College.

