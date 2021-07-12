Sanjay Kaul takes over as Chief Electoral Officer

New Chief Electoral Office Sanjay M. Kaul (right) with his predecessor Teeka Ram Meena.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 July 2021 15:43 IST

Sanjay M. Kaul on Monday took charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala.

He succeeds Additional Chief Secretary Teeka Ram Meena who has been posted to the Planning and Economic Affairs Department.

Mr. Kaul, a 2001 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, was Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) Department prior to his current posting. He was posted as Additional CEO, Kerala, in March this year ahead of the State Assembly elections.

His earlier assignments include Secretary to the Departments of Industries and Ports; Managing Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation; and Chairman and Managing Director, Kerala Financial Corporation. He has also served as District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Kaul, who hails from Gujarat, has taken over as CEO at a time when the debate over “double entries'” in the electoral rolls is back in the news. Earlier this month, the Crime Branch launched an investigation into a complaint filed by the CEO’s office that the electoral rolls kept in their servers had been illegally removed.