Kerala

Sanitation workers honoured

Sanitation workers who were at the forefront of fight against COVID-19 were honoured by the State police at a function, ‘Sadaram’, organised at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

Hundred pairs of gloves and gumboots and coats were handed over to the workers.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera who inaugurated the function said sanitation workers were silent warriors in the fight against COVID-19. Their dedicated efforts had gone a long way in containing the spread of the pandemic.

The programme was organised with the support of Student Police Cadets, Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) programme, and the Nanma Foundation.

P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police (Administration), and Medical College Superintendent M.S. Sharmad and Principal M.K. Ajaykumar were present at the function.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 9:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sanitation-workers-honoured/article31680683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY