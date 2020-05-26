Sanitation workers honoured

Sanitation workers who were at the forefront of fight against COVID-19 were honoured by the State police at a function, ‘Sadaram’, organised at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.
Hundred pairs of gloves and gumboots and coats were handed over to the workers.
State Police Chief Loknath Behera who inaugurated the function said sanitation workers were silent warriors in the fight against COVID-19. Their dedicated efforts had gone a long way in containing the spread of the pandemic.
The programme was organised with the support of Student Police Cadets, Our Responsibility to Children (ORC) programme, and the Nanma Foundation.
P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police (Administration), and Medical College Superintendent M.S. Sharmad and Principal M.K. Ajaykumar were present at the function.
