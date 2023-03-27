ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation, education gets prominence in district panchayat budget

March 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Of the total expenditure, road development has received the highest allocation of ₹45.02 crore, followed by ₹11.30 crore towards the health sector.

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitation, education, welfare of women and children, and diversification of agriculture products, etc. received major focus in Pathanamthitta district panchayat’s annual Budget for 2023-24 presented on Monday.

The Budget, presented by Maya Anilkumar, vice-president of the local body, envisages a revenue of ₹145.9 crore and an expenditure of ₹139.80 crore with a surplus of ₹5.28 crore. Of the total expenditure, road development has received the highest allocation of ₹45.02 crore, followed by ₹11.30 crore towards the health sector.

Among the key projects proposed in the Budget include completion of the Kudumon rice factory, establishment of a farm producers company at Ranni and expansion of sugar cane farming and production of jaggery. ₹4.40 crore has been allotted towards achieving comprehensive cleanliness while the farming sector received a total allocation of ₹10. 50 crore.

₹1.5 crore has been allotted towards establishing an Animal Birth Control centre to address the stray dog menace while ₹ 1.70 crore will go towards elderly care. Education has received ₹9.85 crore while women and child development will get ₹9.85 crore.

₹3,85 crore has been allotted for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, which also include a scheme to providing allowance for unemployed young women and youth to work and train in various institutions. The Welfare of Scheduled tribe will get ₹92.54 lakh while ₹1.35 crore will go towards ensuring safety and welfare of women. ₹4 crore has been allotted for renovation of the district panchayat office.

District panchayat president Omallur Shankaran presided over the budget presentation.

