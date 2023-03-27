Sanitation, education gets prominence in district panchayat budget

March 27, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Sanitation, education, welfare of women and children, and diversification of agriculture products, etc. received major focus in Pathanamthitta district panchayat’s annual Budget for 2023-24 presented on Monday.

The Budget, presented by Maya Anilkumar, vice-president of the local body, envisages a revenue of ₹145.9 crore and an expenditure of ₹139.80 crore with a surplus of ₹5.28 crore. Of the total expenditure, road development has received the highest allocation of ₹45.02 crore, followed by ₹11.30 crore towards the health sector.

Among the key projects proposed in the Budget include completion of the Kudumon rice factory, establishment of a farm producers company at Ranni and expansion of sugar cane farming and production of jaggery. ₹4.40 crore has been allotted towards achieving comprehensive cleanliness while the farming sector received a total allocation of ₹10. 50 crore.

₹1.5 crore has been allotted towards establishing an Animal Birth Control centre to address the stray dog menace while ₹ 1.70 crore will go towards elderly care. Education has received ₹9.85 crore while women and child development will get ₹9.85 crore.

₹3,85 crore has been allotted for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, which also include a scheme to providing allowance for unemployed young women and youth to work and train in various institutions. The Welfare of Scheduled tribe will get ₹92.54 lakh while ₹1.35 crore will go towards ensuring safety and welfare of women. ₹4 crore has been allotted for renovation of the district panchayat office.

District panchayat president Omallur Shankaran presided over the budget presentation.