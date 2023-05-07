Sanitation drive held in 106 centres in Kollam

May 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

As part of efforts to transform Kerala into a complete waste-free State, CITU organised a sanitation drive across 106 centres in the district on Sunday.

Markets, hospitals, cashew factories, schools, bus stands, civil station, police stations, and autorickshaw stands, were cleaned by 5,000 volunteers. The waste collected was transported to the garbage treatment plants of various local bodies including Kollam, Corporation. CITU Kollam district secretary S. Jayamohan inaugurated the drive while treasurer A.M. Iqbal and E. Shanawas Khan and G. Anandan led the volunteers.