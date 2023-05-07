HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitation drive held in 106 centres in Kollam

May 07, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of efforts to transform Kerala into a complete waste-free State, CITU organised a sanitation drive across 106 centres in the district on Sunday.

Markets, hospitals, cashew factories, schools, bus stands, civil station, police stations, and autorickshaw stands, were cleaned by 5,000 volunteers. The waste collected was transported to the garbage treatment plants of various local bodies including Kollam, Corporation. CITU Kollam district secretary S. Jayamohan inaugurated the drive while treasurer A.M. Iqbal and E. Shanawas Khan and G. Anandan led the volunteers. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.