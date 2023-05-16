HamberMenu
Sanitary pad vending facilities in all schools with girls

May 16, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitary napkin vending machines will be made mandatory in all schools in the State that have girl students.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, said napkin disposal mechanism would also be ensured in schools.

The decision to set up napkin vending and disposal facilities was taken at a meeting on April 26 as part of the waste-free Kerala project.

Ensuring napkin vending machines in schools is a proclamation that menstrual hygiene is women’s right. It is a bid to overcome the construct of impurity that has been manufactured around menstruation so that girls can grow with confidence, the Chief Minister’s post said.

The General Education department will arrange the napkin vending facilities in schools in association with local self-government institutions.

