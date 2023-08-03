HamberMenu
Sangh Parivar extends support to NSS

August 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst a further escalation of the controversy over the remarks by speaker A.N. Shamseer, top leaders of Sangh Parivar organisations on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Nair service Society (NSS) in Perunna and held discussions with its general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair.

The delegation, led by the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak S.Sethumadhavan, also comprised the Vishwa Hindu Parishad State president Viji Thambi, Hindu Aikyavedi State general secretary R.V. Babu and Sabarimala Karma Samithi general convener S.J.R. Kumar.

The leaders, who spent around one-and-half hours with NSS supremo, are learnt to have extended their support to the NSS in its ongoing campaign to protect the faith of Hindus.

The meeting assumed significance amidst speculations over a possible joining of forces between the Sangh Parivar and the influential community organisation . While the occasion has presented an opportunity for the Sangh Parivar to bridge its gap with the NSS, the community organisation is learned to have adopted a cautious approach.

“The motive of the Sangh parivar is clear to the NSS leadership, who will not be making any political commitment for the time being. But at the same time, the organisation will be happy to see its movement gaining a wider acceptance,’’ said an official source.

Besides the Sangh Parivar, Kerala Janapaksham leader P.C. George too visited the NSS headquarters and extended his support to the campaign taken up by the community organisation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday organised demonstrations in various parts of the State to protest the booking of a case against NSS vice-president M. Sangeeth Kumar and 1,000 others for taking out a procession to protest the Speaker’s remarks.

