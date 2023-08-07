Sangh Parivar agenda behind ethnic strife in Manipur: CPI(M)

August 07, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CPI(M) State secretariat member M. Swaraj has accused the Centre of implementing a Sangh Parivar agenda by orchestrating a State-sponsored genocide in Manipur.

Inaugurating a protest meet organised by the Kerala University Teachers’ Association (KUTA) on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University here on Monday, Mr. Swaraj alleged both the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Popular Front of India shared a common agenda of creating communal divides and ethnic cleansing. Such evil motives are being tested in Kerala too.

The CPI(M) also claimed the alleged attempts being made to create a false impression that the Speaker A.N. Shamseer had vilified a certain community were part of such ploys.

Federation of University Teachers’ Associations general secretary S. Nazeeb, Syndicate members Gopchandran K. and P.M. Radhamany, also spoke.

