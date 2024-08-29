Sangh Parivar-affiliated organisations’ national-level meeting to begin in Palakkad tomorrow

Kozhikode

The annual Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), being held for first time in Kerala, in Palakkad, from August 31 to September 2, is expected to outline a roadmap for increased societal engagement by the around 35 affiliated organisations of the Sangh Parivar in the coming years.

The three-day conclave assumes significance in the context given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government ‘s third consecutive term in power, the RSS’s upcoming centenary celebration next year, and its aspiration for a more assertive stance in government policies.

The lack of effective coordination between the BJP and the Sangh Parivar feeder organisations seemingly became evident when the BJP failed to get a majority on its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Many leaders believe that the indifference of RSS cadres had played a big role in the setback for the party.

At present, the BJP Central leadership is apparently making amends with its ideological parent organisation, and the recent appointment of former BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav as the in-charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is one indication.

Mr. Madhav was removed as a BJP general secretary in 2020 when the new party president, J.P. Nadda, reconstituted his team. Now, his comeback also underscores the RSS’s message that the organisation will have a sway over the BJP’s electoral ambitions and party’s apparatus in the future, sources said.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have also been raising the issue that many Sangh affiliates, such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had not shown much affinity toward the party during the elections.

Previously, RSS pracharaks had enjoyed direct access to various departments and ministries, but this influence has diminished over the last five to 10 years. As a gesture, last month the Centre removed the six-decade-old ban on government employees participating in RSS activities.

Sources said that Palakkad was chosen considering its strategic location near neighbouring States, especially Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has high political stakes along with Kerala.

Unlike before, the RSS now also seeks to enhance its outreach efforts by forging stronger ties with various independent Hindu organisations and pressure groups. The VHP has been reportedly tasked with promoting social harmony among Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and slum populations ahead of Diwali.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP national president J. P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh, top functionaries of VHP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, and Vidya Bharati, will participate in the conclave.

Leaders will share insights and exchange experiences regarding their respective work. They will engage in discussions on contemporary national issues and deliberate on measures to enhance mutual cooperation and coordination across various domains, a senior RSS leader said.

