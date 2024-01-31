GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sangeethabhushan Awards given away

January 31, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sanakarankutty inaugurating a function to commemorate Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar at Olappamanna Mana.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sanakarankutty inaugurating a function to commemorate Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar at Olappamanna Mana. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sangeethabhushan Awards instituted in memory of renowned Carnatic musician Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavathar were given away to noted vocalist T.N. Seshagopalan, violinist Nedumangad Sivanandan and mridangam maestro Vaikom Venugopal at a function held at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, the other day.

P.S. Raman, former joint commissioner with the Union Ministry of Commerce, gave away the awards at a function in which Subramanya Bhagavathar, one of the key disciples of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, was commemorated. It marked the 34th death anniversary of the Bhagavathar.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sanakarankutty inaugurated the function. Musician Mannoor M.P. Rajakumaranunni commemorated Vellinezhi Subramanya Bhagavather. Kalamandalam executive committee member K.B. Rajanand introduced the awardees.

Subramanya Bhagavathar’s disciples offered a musical tribute to their guru before the award ceremony. Bhavapriya Subramaniam, Bhagavathar’s granddaughter who had won the third prize in vocal music (classical) in a national arts festival organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Bhubaneswar last year, was felicitated at the function.

