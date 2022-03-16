Sangeetha Nataka Akademi to give ₹2-cr. aid for professional theatre groups

₹4 lakh each for 50 groups

₹4 lakh each for 50 groups

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi here will provide a financial assistance of ₹2 crore in total for professional theatre groups in the State. Under the initiative, ₹4 lakh each will be given to 50 theatre groups.

“This will be the biggest financial aid project implemented in the arts and cultural sector meant for professional theatre groups,” said K. Janardanan, Akademi secretary.

Those interested should apply with five copies of their play and other supporting documents before April 30. Plays already staged will not be considered. The length of the play should be between one-and-a-half hours and two-and-a-half hours.

Theatre groups selected for the assistance should stage the play at two venues suggested by the Akademi, which will organise a special theatre festival for the performances of the 50 selected groups.

Groups already registered with the Akademi will get preference for the financial aid. Only one play from a group will be selected. For application form and other details, visit Akademi website www.keralasangeethanatakaakademi.in.