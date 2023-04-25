ADVERTISEMENT

Sangeetha Nataka Akademi to celebrate 65th anniversary 

April 25, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The 65th anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will begin here on Wednesday.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan will inaugurate the celebrations. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty will preside over the function. Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali will deliver the introductory speech.

A ‘Music Night’ event by singer Aloshi and a magic show by magician Samrat will be held after the inaugural function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Murali has called upon artistes, cultural activists, clubs, college students and Kudumbashree workers to come forward to make the anniversary celebrations a great success.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US