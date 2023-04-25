Sangeetha Nataka Akademi to celebrate 65th anniversary 

April 25, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thrissur

The 65th anniversary celebrations of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi will begin here on Wednesday.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan will inaugurate the celebrations. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty will preside over the function. Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali will deliver the introductory speech.

A ‘Music Night’ event by singer Aloshi and a magic show by magician Samrat will be held after the inaugural function.

Mr. Murali has called upon artistes, cultural activists, clubs, college students and Kudumbashree workers to come forward to make the anniversary celebrations a great success.