Sangeetha Nataka Akademi fellowships for 3

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi on Wednesday declared its fellowships, awards, and Guru Puja awards for the year 2019 considering the contributions of people to various fields.

KPAC Beatrice (drama), Thiruvananthapuram V. Surendran (Music-Mridangam) and Sadanam Vasudevan (Vadyakala) have been selected for fellowships.

The winners of awards in various fields are: John Fernandez, Narippatta Raju, Suveeran, Saheerali and Sajitha Madathil (drama); Vasanthakumar Sambasivan (Kadhaprasangam); Kalamandalam Rajalakshmi (Mohiniyattam); Kalamandalam Sindhu (Nangyarkoothu); Uma Sathyanarayanan (Bharatanatyam); Nenmara Kannan (N.R. Kannan) (Nadaswaram); Aanayadi Prasad (Classical Music); R.K. Ramadas (Light Music); Velappaya Nandan (Kurunkuzhal); Thichur Mohanan (Edakka); Madikkai Unnikrishnan (Thidambu dance, Melam); Kalamandalam Rajasekharan (Kathakali); and Kalamandalam C.V. Sukumaran (Kathakali Music).

Gurupuja awards will be presented to: Pathiyur Kamalam (Thakil); Mavelikkara Sudharshanan (Kakkarissi Natakam); Kodungallur Krishnankutty (Drama); Elsi Sukumaran (Drama); N.G. Unnikrishanan (Drama); Kanjirappuzha Sasi (Drama); P.J. Chacko (Drama); Cherthala Rajan (Drama); Eravathu Raman Nair (Kombu); Chitra Mohan (Kerala Nadanam); Kappil Ajayakumar (Kadhaprasangam); Xaviour Nayathode (Music); Kottakkal Kunjirama Marar (Kathakali-Chenda); Malur Sreedharan (Drama); Mohammed Puzhakkara (Drama-writing); Lakshmi Paravur (Drama); and Jeeva Mohan (Drama).