Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Awards distributed 

Supporting artists is the responsivity of government and society: Minister Bindu 

July 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Art unites people in the contemporary world of competition that is divided by hatred. Along with recognition of one’s achievement, awards also increase their social responsibility, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after distributing Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Awards-2022 here on Sunday. “We as a society are also getting honoured when we recognise artists,” she added. The Minister also inaugurated the publishing house of the Akademi and a jackfruit garden on the Akademi campus.

“Performances enchant both the artists and the connoisseurs. In the contemporary world of competition, artists survive with a lot of struggles. The government and society have a responsibility to support them,” the Minister said.

The Minister distributed three fellowships, 17 awards and 22 Gurupuja Awards.

The 2022 fellowships were given to Gopinath Kozhikode (Drama), Vidyadharan Master (Music ) and Kalamandalam Panjal Unnikrishnan (chenda).

Akademi Chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty presided over the function.

A music programme ‘monsoon music’ led by Prakash Ulliyeri followed the function.

