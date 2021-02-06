Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awards declared

Thrissur

06 February 2021 17:14 IST

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademy has declared the fellowships and awards for 2020. Eminent theatre person Pirappankode Murali, Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Vasuppisharadi, and famous Ghatam artiste Thrippunithura Radhakrishan have been selected for fellowships.

The following artistes have been selected for awards:

Rajani Melur (theatre); E.A. Rajendran (theatre); Pradeep Malavika (theatre); Manalur Gopinath (Ottanthullal); Suresh Babu T. (theatre); Gopalan Adatt (theatre); C.N. Sreevatsan (theatre); K. Venkittaramanan (vocal music); Babu Narayanan (violin); Premkumar Vadakara (music direction); Reena Murali (light music); Nadesh Shankar (light music); Kalamandalam Jishnu Prathap (Koodiyattam); Vinaya Chandran (Kerala Natanam); Kavitha Krishnakumar (Mohiniyattam); Peringode Chandran (Thimila); Thrikkulam Krishankutty ( Kathaprasangam).

Gurupuja award winners

Meena Ganesh (theatre); Ratnamma Madhavan (theatre); Cochin Hassanar (theatre); Meenaraj (theatre); Nilambur Mani (theatre); Cherayi Suresh (theatre); Kuryanad Chandran (theatre); E.T. Varghese (theatre); Ajayan Unniparambil (theatre); P.V.K. Panayal (theatre); K.R. Prasad (dance drama); M.S. Prakash (instrumental music); Babil Perunna (street theatre); E.V. Vatsan (light music); M.K. Venugopal (ballet music); Kalamandalam Sreedevi (Bharatanatyam); Chavara Dhanapalan (Kathaprasangam); Paraykkad Thankappan Marar (Thimila); and Ramesh Menon (music).

The awards carry a citation, cash award, and certificate. While fellowships carry ₹50,000 the other awards have a cash component of ₹30,000.