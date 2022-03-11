Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awards announced 

Fellowship for Karivellur Murali, V. Harshakumar and Mavelikara P. Subramanyam

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi announced fellowships, awards, and Gurupuja awards for the year 2021 on Friday.

While three persons, who contributed greatly to the cultural sector, were selected for the fellowships, 17 artistes were chosen for the awards, and 23 for the Gurupuja awards.

Karivellur Murali (theatre), V. Harshakumar (kadhaprasangam), and Mavelikkara P. Subramanyam (music) won the fellowships for 2021. They will get a cash prize of ₹50,000 and citation.

The award winners are KPAC Mangalan (theatre - acting); Maniyappan Aranmula (theatre – script, direction); Babu Pallassery (theatre - script, direction, acting); A.N. Murugan (theatre, acting); Rajmohan Neeleswaram (theatre- script, direction); Sudhi Nireeksha (theatre- acting, direction ); RLV Ramakrishnan (Mohiniyattam); Kalamandalam Sathyavrathan (Kerala Natanam); Geetha Padmakumar (Kuchippudi); P.C. Chandrabose (instrumental music); Peringode Subramanyan (Edakka); Pazhuvil Raghu Marar (Melam); Vanchiyur Praveen Kumar (Kadhaprasangam); Kollam V. Sajikumar ( Vaipattu); Thamarakkudi Rajasekharan (Mukharsanghu); N.P. Prabhakaran (music); and Manju Menon (light music ).

Winners of Gurupuja Awards are: Kalanilayam Bhaskaran Nair (Theatre); C.V. Dev (Theatre); Mahasayan (Theatre); George Kanakkassery (Theatre); Chandrasekharan Thikkodi (Theatre); Kabeerdas (Theatre); Namasivayan (Theatre); Soudamini (Theatre); Kumbalam Vakkachan (Theatre); Aliyar Punnapra (Theatre);Muhammed Perambra ((Theatre); Alappey Ramanan (Kadhaprasangam); Suku Edamattam (Chamayam); Girija Balakrishnan (Sopana Sangeetham); Maniyanparambil Mani Nair (Elathalam); Joy Sax (Clarinet, saxophone); Pappan Nellikkode (Theatre);Margi Vijayakumar (Kadhakali); Pazhuvil Gopinadh (Ottanthullal); Padmanabhan Kozhikkode (Instrumental Music); Pankajakshan Kollam (Vaipattu); TKD Muzhappilangad (Theatre); Kalamandalam Sukumaran (Kadhakali).

The awards and Gurupuja award winners will get a cash prize of ₹ 30,000 and citation.