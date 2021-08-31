Sangeeta Nataka Akademi to be made cultural research centre: Minister

Thrissur

31 August 2021 20:26 IST

Cultural institutions, including the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi, will be made research centres to promote and protect art and artists of the State, Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan has said.

He was speaking after presenting the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awards at a function at the akademi here on Tuesday.

The cultural institutions would have to reinvent themselves to face new challenges. The government would protect traditional artists. A centre for promoting traditional art forms would be set up in Thrissur, he said.

The Minister inaugurated the work of the akademi archives, museum, digital library, and heritage wall. He released 10 of the 100 books published by the akademi as part of the government’s 100-day action plan.

Addressing another function here to distribute Kerala Kalamandalam awards, the Minister said efforts would be taken to promote Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University to a cultural university.

The Minister distributed various awards including the Kathakali Puraskaram, Pallavur Appu Marar Puraskaram, and Keraliya Nritha-Natya Puraskaram. He also inaugurated various development projects for the Kalamandalam.

Basic infrastructure of the Kalamandalam would be improved and more courses would be added to the current system, he said. The programme that was planned to be held at the Kerala Kalamandalam was shifted to the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi considering the COVID-19 restrictions.