Sandeep remanded in Crime Branch custody

May 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kottarakara Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Tuesday remanded Sandeep, the accused in Vandana murder case, in Crime Branch custody for five days.

After taking over the case from the local police, the Crime Branch had filed a petition seeking the custody of the accused following which Sandeep was produced before the court.

He was brought to the court from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail under tight security anticipating public outrage and protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, was stabbed to death by Sandeep when he was brought in by the police for treatment.

B.A. Aloor, who appeared for Sandeep, alleged that since the victim was a doctor, the accused was denied all kind of medical assistance. While the court granted permission to the accused to meet his lawyer for 15 minutes in the presence of the investigating officer on alternate days, directives were also issued to ensure medical aid.

DySP M.M. Jose is leading the investigation and the team is probing various aspects of the case, including how the accused came in possession of the scissors using which he attacked the hospital staff and killed Vandana.