Sandbar removal at Thottapally estuary nearing completion

Removal of sandbar at Thottapally estuary is nearing completion. Officials said here on Saturday that the sand was being removed with the help of two Hitachi machines.

The work is expected to be completed by Sunday. At least 9,000 cubic metres of sand needs to be removed from the area.

Last month, the government directed the Irrigation Department and district administration to break the sandbar before the onset of the southwest monsoon to ensure a smooth flow of water from the Kuttanad region.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the earthen embankment in the middle of the Vembanad backwaters at Thanneermukkom is making good progress. Officials said the dismantling of the earthen bund on the southern side would be completed soon.

Legal tussle

Earlier, the removal of the embankment, a prerequisite for commissioning the third phase of the Thanneermukkom bund, landed in trouble after being caught in a legal tussle between various stakeholders.

After faced with criticism during the floods over the delay in commissioning the project, the State government last year directed the Irrigation Department to demolish the embankment.

Although a portion of the 450-metre-long bund was demolished, a claim made by local bodies in the region over the 1.5 lakh cubic metres of earth to be removed resulted in a standoff among the local bodies concerned, the Irrigation Department and the contractor entrusted with the demolition. Further, the demolition was completely halted following a court order.

However, a high-level meeting held in the first week of May decided to demolish the embankment. As the case was still pending before court, the department would keep the earth at a nearby facility until the court ruling, officials added.