Sandalwood smuggling: gang held at Pallassana

A forest team led by Kollangode range officer N. Subair arrested a gang involved in the smuggling of sandalwood from the Vamala forests at Pallassana near here on Sunday.

Those arrested were Sayed Kizhakkumpuram, 72, from Mannur; Pallassana Babu, 54; Pallassana Baburaj, 43; Pallassana Kaladharan, 41; Karippodu Narayanankutty, 58.

Forest officials said that they had been engaged in smuggling of sandalwood from the forest.

Mr. Subair and his team seized the bikes and other cutting implements used by the accused.