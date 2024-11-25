 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Sandalwood smuggling rears its head again in Marayur

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Marayur sandalwood reserve in Idukki.

Marayur sandalwood reserve in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Marayur sandalwood reserve, a treasured asset of Kerala, has once again come under threat from sandalwood smugglers after a long hiatus.

According to officials with the Forest department, the reserve has lost ten trees in just two months, highlighting a resurgence of large-scale sandalwood theft. The most recent incident occurred on Saturday (November 23, 2024) night, when poachers felled and smuggled a sandalwood tree from the Nachivayal forest station area within the reserve.

The incident marked a return to a troubling pattern of illegal activity that had significantly subsided after 2005, when similar large-scale smuggling cases were last reported.

In the wake of Saturday’s theft, a controversial incident involving Forest department personnel has further complicated the situation. Mariayyapan, a 62-year-old temporary protection watcher, alleged that a member of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) attacked him at the duty site. Mr. Mariayyapan, who required hospital treatment, has filed a formal complaint against the Forest department.

James Mathew, Marayur area secretary of the Kerala State Forest Watchers Union, condemned the alleged attack and demanded accountability. “The smuggling occurred near the Nachivayal forest station, and protecting the trees is the responsibility of the Forest department. If no action is taken against the RRT member involved, the union will stage a protest,” he said.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. acknowledged the escalating threat to the sandalwood reserve over the past three months. “Thanks to proactive measures, the number of sandalwood smuggling cases had been reduced to one or two annually. However, in the past three months alone, ten trees have been lost. We are taking this matter seriously, and patrolling will be strengthened to address the threat,” he assured.

Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P.J. Shuhaib highlighted the department’s swift actions, stating that 17 people have been arrested in connection with smuggling cases in the past 45 days. “We seized four vehicles and recovered over 85 kg of sandalwood,” he reported. However, he refuted allegations of misconduct by department personnel, adding, “The protection watcher failed to prevent the theft and was subsequently terminated from duty.”

Spanning 1,460.77 hectares, the Marayur Sandal Reserve is Kerala’s pride, home to around 57,000 high-quality sandalwood trees. Renowned for its superior oil content, Marayur sandalwood reserve is valued at an estimated ₹3,000 crore and is the only natural sandalwood division in India.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.