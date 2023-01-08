ADVERTISEMENT

Sandal brisket, the new product from Marayur Sandal Division

January 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - IDUKKI

The product, which is sandalwood chips, finds use in cremation. Nearly 30 to 50 tonnes of sandalwood white chips is obtained as by-product at the reserve during the extraction process

Sandeep Vellaram

Sandal brisket, the sandalwood chips, produced by the Marayur Sandal Division. | Photo Credit: TH

The Marayur Sandal Division in Idukki, the only natural sandalwood reserve in Kerala, is introducing a new product.

According to officials, the new product, ‘sandal brisket’, which is sandalwood chips, will be available soon. It will be the 16th sandalwood product from the reserve.

The reserve obtains nearly 30 to 50 tonnes of sandalwood white chips as by-product during the extraction process. Some Ayurvedic companies purchase one to two tonnes of it for medicinal purposes and the rest get damaged within one or two years.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Marayoor Sandalwood Division, M.G. Vinod Kumar, said that the division had approached higher officials with a proposal in this regard. Following this, a government order was issued last November to introduce the new by-product. “On a trial basis, we have extracted chips with the help of a private firm and received 385 kg of sandalwood brisket,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

₹350 a kg

“The brisket is used primarily during cremation. Many people want to use sandalwood during the cremation of their departed relatives. But the lack of availability and laws prevent it. The sandal brisket can be used for the cremation process at lesser cost. The price has been fixed at ₹350 a kg of brisket,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

“We will conduct the trial use of the sandal brisket for the cremation process in a crematorium soon. After the trial, it would be made available in Forest department centres, making it easy for people to buy the brisket in small quantities,“ said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

₹1 crore extra income

According to officials, the new product will provide nearly ₹1 crore extra income to the State government annually. “After submitting the project, the higher officials realised the importance of the product and have taken steps to issue a government order to introduce the new product from the division,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

High-quality sandalwood is obtained from the Marayur Sandalwood Reserve, spread over 1,460.77 hectares. “The Marayur Sandal Division is the only natural sandal division in the country. The estimated worth of sandalwood trees in the division is ₹3,000 crore. Marayur sandalwood is renowned because it has more oil content in it,” said a Forest department official.

