Sand, silt being removed from river ghats

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the District Collector has launched a project to remove sand, silt, and other remains of the deluge of 2018 from 44 ghats that have been obstructing the natural flow in the Pampa, Achencoil, and Manimala rivers.

According to Collector P.B. Noohu, the deluge of August 2018 had left huge quantities of silt, clay, sand and other debris in the course of these three major rivers in the district, flooding many villages even in the first few rains during the monsoon.

Bid to avert calamity

The DDMA decision was to avert chances of any such natural calamity against the backdrop of this year’s heavy monsoon forecast made by the Meteorology Department.

Mr. Noohu said ₹2,25,47,000 have been sanctioned for the work from the Disaster Management Fund on the basis of the estimate prepared by the Irrigation Department. As per the estimate submitted by the Executive Engineer of the department, 1,04,427.55 cubic metres of silt and sand would be removed from the three rivers, he said.

44 ghats

Of the 44 ghats, 26 are in Ranni taluk, six each in Kozhencherry and Thiruvalla taluks and two each in Adoor, Konni, and Mallappally.

The Collector took stock of the silt and sand removal work progressing at the Plaveli kadavu, Mattappally kadavu, and Kailathu kadavu in the Pampa in Ranni on Thursday. He said the plan was to complete the work by June 15.