Kerala

Sand removal progressing in Pampa

Work on: Sand removal progressing at Pampa-Triveni in the foothills of Sabarimala on Sunday.

Work on: Sand removal progressing at Pampa-Triveni in the foothills of Sabarimala on Sunday.  

4,000 cubic metre sand removed in four days

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) task force headed by Vinay Goyal, Thiruvalla Subcollector, has intensified the sand and debris clearance from the river course of the Pampa on the fourth day on Sunday.

Dr. Goyal said 17 earth movers had been deployed for removing the sand, clay and boulders as well as the debris left by the floods of August, 2018. The work started on Thursday to avert chances of floods similar to that of 2018 at Pampa and surrounding areas during the ensuing monsoon.

According to Dr. Goyal, 4,007 cubic metres (1,092 truckloads) of sand had been removed till Sunday afternoon. He said the work was progressing fast and more trucks and earth movers would be pressed into service, if needed.

The intermittent rainfall disrupted the work often and the task force was trying its best to complete the work before the monsoon strengthened, he said.

The Irrigation Department had quantified the quantum of sand deposit at 75,000 cubic metre, while a Revenue Department survey had put it at 1.29 lakh cubic metre.

Dr. Goyal said officials attached to the departments of Forest, Irrigation and Revenue were camping at Pampa with a mission to complete the task as early as possible. The sand and other debris collected from the river course have been dumped in the open forest area near the KSRTC depot at Chakkupalam.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:02:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/sand-removal-progressing-in-pampa/article31774040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY