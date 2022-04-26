Sand removal from Pampa: HC sets aside probe order

Vigilance investigation into graft in awarding contract

Vigilance investigation into graft in awarding contract

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed an order of the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court directing a probe into the alleged corruption in the award of a contract for removal of sand accumulated during the floods on the Triveni bank of the Pampa river.

The court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, challenging the Vigilance court order.

Chennithala’s plea

The Vigilance court had issued the directive on the basis of a complaint filed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala after the State refused his demand for a Vigilance probe.

He had alleged corruption in awarding the contract to a Kannur-based firm — Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products Ltd. — to mine and transport the sand.

A Rajesh, Special Government Pleader (Vigilance), submitted that the order of the Vigilance court was against the legal principle laid down by the Supreme Court and without any proper analysis of the materials. He pointed out that the Pathanamthitta District Collector allowed the firm to remove the sand after complying with all the legal formalities. He contended that the Special Court passed the order mechanically, without proper application of its judicial mind.