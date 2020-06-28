Sand mining rampant in Kabani

Rampant sand mining is under way in the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery, under the guise of an order from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to remove silt and debris that accumulated in the riverbed to avoid flooding during the monsoon.
Environmental activists alleged that more than 2,500 loads of sand were mined from the river within the Panamaram grama panchayat limits after bulldozing the river banks in a few weeks under the guise of the order. “The looting in broad daylight has taken place with the support of the local administrative bodies, and a mafia has kept the sand in secret centres at Neervaram, Kappumchal, Neeradi, Padchal, and Kaippattukunnu in the district and various places in the Kuttiyadi area in Kozhikode district,” N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, alleged.
Probe sought
Mr. Badusha called for a judicial probe into the issue and demanded seizure of the stock. Meanwhile, the panchayat authorities termed the allegations baseless as they had granted permission to remove debris consisting of mud, sand, and wooden logs from the river bottom in accordance with the DDMA guidelines.
