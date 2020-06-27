Sand-mining: prohibitory orders imposed

Alappuzha

27 June 2020 23:37 IST

The Alappuzha district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Purakkad and Thrikkunnapuzha grama panchayats. District Collector A. Alexander said here on Friday that the restrictions would remain in force till July 3 midnight.

The prohibitory orders were imposed following mass protests against the removal and transportation of mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi. According to the government, the sand is being removed to widen and deepen the mouth of the pozhi to ensure smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad through the Thottappally spillway to the sea.

