‘Sand mining a threat to Poyya road’

Sand mining and unscientific construction of road were the reasons for damage of Poyya Valley Road during the recent floods, Minister for Local Self Government A.C. Moideen, who visited the place on Sunday, said.

The decision on reconstruction of road will be taken only after testing the structure of the soil, he said.

Stagnated water

According to the Geology department, stagnated water in the pit formed after sand mining caused the sand to slide.

It poses threat to the nearby houses.

Further steps will be taken after discussing with authorities concerned including the District Collector, the Minister said.

The Poyya road, which is used by many people, should be reconstructed soon, the local people told the Minister.