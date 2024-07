The Cabinet has decided to give sanction for the continuation of 203 temporary posts in the six special land assignment offices in Idukki, Rajakumari, Murickassery, Nedumkandam, Karimannoor and Kattappana in Idukki district and Thrissur unit number one special tahsildar office in Thrissur district, subject to conditions and with effect from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.