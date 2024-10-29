ADVERTISEMENT

Sanction for 12 new speciality/super-speciality medical PG seats

Published - October 29, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission has given sanction for 12 new medical PG seats in speciality/super-speciality courses in the State, said a statement issued by Veena George, Health Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has received sanction for two seats in DM Paediatric Nephrology, two seats for DM Pulmonary Medicine and six seats for MD Anaesthesiology at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College and two seats for MD Psychiatry at Alappuzha Government Medical College.

This is the first time that DM in Paediatric Nephrology course is being offered in a Government Medical College in the country, the statement said.

A total of 92 new medical PG seats were secured in various medical colleges in the State during this government’s tenure, it added

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US