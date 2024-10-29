GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanction for 12 new speciality/super-speciality medical PG seats

Published - October 29, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The National Medical Commission has given sanction for 12 new medical PG seats in speciality/super-speciality courses in the State, said a statement issued by Veena George, Health Minister.

The State has received sanction for two seats in DM Paediatric Nephrology, two seats for DM Pulmonary Medicine and six seats for MD Anaesthesiology at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College and two seats for MD Psychiatry at Alappuzha Government Medical College.

This is the first time that DM in Paediatric Nephrology course is being offered in a Government Medical College in the country, the statement said.

A total of 92 new medical PG seats were secured in various medical colleges in the State during this government’s tenure, it added

