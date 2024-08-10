GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanction financial aid to rehabilitate landslide-affected, Kerala CM tells Modi

Chief Minister urges PM to establish special centres and regional offices of IMD, GSI, NCS and INCOIS in State

Published - August 10, 2024 08:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support Kerala with financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the landslide-affected in Wayanad and for taking on the stiff challenges posed by climate change.

Mr. Vijayan, who accompanied Mr. Modi during the latter’s visit to the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad on Saturday, said he had handed over a note to the Prime Minister on the State’s requirements. Mr. Vijayan also reiterated the State’s demand that the July 30 Wayanad landslides be declared a national disaster and a disaster of severe nature, given the magnitude of the catastrophe and the extent of losses.

Detailed assessment of the losses are under way. Preliminary surveys point to losses running into “thousands of crores,” Mr. Vijayan said. The State government will submit a detailed representation regarding the landslide disaster in due course, he added.

Mr. Vijayan also urged the Prime Minister to open ‘special centres’ and fully-equipped regional offices of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Centre of Seismology (NSC) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), given the threats faced by Kerala on account of global warming and climate change.

Forecasting mechanism

Kerala urgently needs such facilities to tackle contingencies and natural calamities triggered by climate change, he said. There is also a need to have cutting-edge weather forecasting mechanisms in place in the State, he added.

Mr. Vijayan also sought financial and technical support for the Institute of Climate Change Studies, which the State government opened in Kottayam in 2015, and the Kerala Climate Change Adaptation Mission.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.