Sanchaya scam: last of suspended Kozhikode Corporation officials reinstated

December 14, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has reinstated the last of officials who were suspended in connection with the password scam six months ago.

P.V. Sreenivasan, who was the revenue officer at the Cheruvannur-Nallalam zonal office before his suspension, was appointed revenue officer at the Elathur zonal office on Tuesday.

Five officials, including Mr. Sreenivasan, had been suspended as soon as the scam came to light as they were suspected to be guilty, especially after their login IDs and passwords for the Sanchaya software were found used to grant permits for unauthorised buildings.

However, investigations at different levels, revealed that the officials were only guilty of not guarding their login details and designating junior officials for some work to reduce their workload. They were repeatedly questioned by various investigating agencies, but no incriminating evidence could be found against them. Their suspension was revoked after they submitted an affidavit that they would cooperate with future investigations.

Incidentally, Mr. Sreenivasan was the one who complained about glitches in the Sanchaya software, which was developed by the Information Kerala Mission months before the scam came out. The other four were reinstated much earlier, while his reinstatement took more time.

Meanwhile, the probe by the District Crime Branch into the scam has not progressed beyond the arrest of six persons. Investigations had revealed that a lobby comprising some Corporation officials, former officials, and middlemen were involved in misusing the login details of some senior officials to provide building numbers to unauthorised buildings.