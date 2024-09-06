GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sana Fateen Foundation felicitates teachers

Published - September 06, 2024 12:20 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A teacher being felicitated at Technical Higher Secondary School, Vazhakkad, on September 5.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sana Fateen Foundation felicitated the teachers of Technical Higher Secondary School, Vazhakkad, on (September 5) Thursday. The Foundation was formed after Sana Fateen, a former student of Technical Higher Secondary School, Vazhakkad.

School principal Joseph Zacharia presided over the function named Gurusametham 2024. He commemorated Sana Fateen. Lawyer M.K. Noushad inaugurated the function. Sana’s parents, and retired teachers Siddeek and Zainaba felicitated the school’s teachers. Mementoes with the message of Education Minister V. Sivankutty were given away to the teachers.

Panchayat standing committee chairman Ayyappankutty, PTA president Noushad, CPI(M) secretary Rajagopalan, and former panchayat president P.V. Zacharia spoke. Sana Fateen Foundation secretary Safa M.M. welcomed the gathering. School chairperson Ansab proposed a vote of thanks.

